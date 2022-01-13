Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Driver jailed after pretending to be undercover police officer following crash

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 3.15pm
David Saunders crashed his Vauxhall Astra after driving at ‘excessive speed’ (CPS/PA)
David Saunders crashed his Vauxhall Astra after driving at ‘excessive speed’ (CPS/PA)

A driver who pretended to be an undercover police officer and brandished a knife after crashing his car under the influence of drugs has been jailed.

David Saunders, 37, tried to fool concerned members of the public with a pair of handcuffs he used for TikTok pranks after narrowly missing a family-of-six.

Saunders pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, threatening another with a bladed article, impersonating a police officer and failing to provide a specimen for analysis and appeared at Canterbury Crown Court by videolink on Thursday.

Prosecutor Richard Mandel said Saunders had been driving his Vauxhall Astra at “excessive speed” in Ashford, Kent, in November before losing control and crashing into a wooden fence.

David Saunders court case
The handcuffs recovered from David Saunders (CPS/PA)

“In the course of that dangerous manoeuvre… he narrowly missed hitting a family consisting of mother and father and four children,” Mr Mandel said.

“Mercifully, no-one was hurt.”

Saunders, from Ashford, got out of his car and started remonstrating with a member of the public, pretending to be an undercover police officer.

He then began waving a knife around, causing many of those gathered to flee the scene, the court heard.

Police arrived and Saunders was eventually detained after a pursuit.

Defence barrister Sarah Selby said Saunders has expressed genuine remorse for what happened and feels a “deep sense of shame”.

She told the judge her client has struggled with alcohol dependency but has made huge efforts to improve his life.

David Saunders court case
The car crashed into a fence, narrowly missing a family (CPS/PA)

Ms Selby also argued that Saunders had not got the knife out of the car in order to make threats, instead doing so to try and stop police finding it.

Discussing the handcuffs, she said Saunders had purchased them legally from eBay and used them to film prank videos for TikTok.

Recorder Laurence Harris jailed Saunders for 18 months and banned him from driving for 56 months.

