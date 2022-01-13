Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bryson DeChambeau: I don’t want to be a super-controversial figure

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 5.54pm Updated: January 13 2022, 10.32pm
Bryson DeChambeau insists he does not relish being a controversial figure (Richard Sellers/PA)
Bryson DeChambeau insists he does not want to be a “super-controversial” figure after a difficult season which made him feel like walking away from the game.

DeChambeau was never far from the headlines in 2021 due to his ongoing feud with Brooks Koepka, missing the Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19 and a public spat with equipment sponsors Cobra during the Open Championship which saw him accused of acting “like an eight-year-old”.

The 2020 US Open champion told the New York Post in December that there was a point last year when he “felt like I wanted to leave the game”, but that he had received some useful advice from Hollywood star Chris Pratt.

“I’ve had struggles in the past with different numerous things that have gone on, but I’m continuing to learn and grow and respond in ways that help the game of golf out,” DeChambeau said on a conference call to promote his appearance in the Saudi International next month.

“That’s honestly all I want. I don’t want to be a super-controversial figure, I just want to be someone that people can look up to and aspire to be like, or inspire them to work harder.”

The manner in which DeChambeau overpowered Winged Foot to win the US Open meant he was the centre of attention for the rescheduled Masters two months later, something which he admits “threw me for a loop”.

“It was changing my perspective on everything,” added DeChambeau, who made a rod for his own back by declaring that his added length meant he was treating Augusta National as a par 67, only to struggle to a tie for 34th.

Bryson DeChambeau
Bryson DeChambeau during the practice day at Royal St George’s ahead of the 149th Open Championship (Richard Sellers/PA)

“Everything was so heightened and then sometimes the let-downs were super difficult. It became a lot on a human being and it’s amazing what people can do when they tell you you’re this or that all the time when you know it’s not true personally in the background.

“It becomes difficult at times, but as time goes on you realise what are you doing this for, why are you doing it and how can you continue to improve in that quest for inspiring the next generation.

“Chris Pratt helped me out at a really difficult time for me. He said play this fictional character for a while. I know you’re not happy, you’re in a very difficult spot, but act like you’re acting for a little bit and as time has gone on that’s gone away and I’ve become myself again.

“Because there was a point in time where it wouldn’t have been fun being around me because of how frustrated and disappointed and sad I was.”

Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt attending a photocall for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, held at the More, London (Ian West/PA)

Despite being one of the most high-profile figures in the game, DeChambeau was not among the players revealed on Wednesday to have agreed to take part in a new Netflix documentary about life on the PGA Tour.

Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood and four-time major winner Koepka are among those to have signed up to participate, but DeChambeau prefers to release his own content.

“There wasn’t a deal struck that was very well for my side of it,” the 28-year-old American added. “I love Netflix, I have a great time with it, but for me it wasn’t right at the present moment

“I feel like people are seeing me on YouTube and Instagram and they’re getting a pretty dang good look inside my life and to have more people come in and go even farther – which is almost impossible for what I’m giving out – is overall too invasive for me.”

