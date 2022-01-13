Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police stand-off with man and young son ends safely after five days

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 10.30pm
Armed police officers outside a property in Earlsdon Avenue North, Coventry (PA)
A siege involving a man who barricaded himself and his young son in a house has ended after five days.

The stand-off involving specially trained officers in the Earlsdon area of Coventry began after a concern for welfare check by West Midlands Police officers at the address at 12.20am on Sunday.

West Midlands Police said specialist firearms officers moved in just after 8.30pm on Thursday and detained the 41-year-old man.

Armed police incident in Coventry
Armed police officers in Earlsdon Avenue North, Coventry (Jacob King/PA)

He has been taken into custody where he will be assessed by mental health professionals.

The man’s eight-year-old son, who is believed to have been physically unharmed, is with other family members.

Police previously said the 41-year-old was believed to have weapons.

Superintendent Ronan Tyrer, of Coventry Police, said on Thursday: “This has been an incredibly sensitive and challenging siege, which had a boy aged eight, at its heart.

“His safety was our main concern throughout this and so I’m sure everyone in Coventry shares in our relief that we have been able to get him safely out of the house today.

“The situation became untenable and it was decided to bring the siege to an end.

Armed police incident in Coventry
Armed police officers outside Earlsdon Primary school (Jacob King/PA)

“At all times, we had to balance the risk to the boy being kept in the house, with the risk that he could be harmed if we did enter the house.

“Thankfully, he appears to be physically unharmed at this stage – but he is being properly cared for now to ensure he gets all the emotional and other support he needs.

“We are incredibly thankful for the way that the community in Earlsdon have supported us. We know it’s been drawn-out, tough and frustrating, but we have done our best to help you through this.

“I’d like to thank the firearms officers, negotiators, neighbourhood and other officers who have worked day and night to protect this boy, and the public.”

