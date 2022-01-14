Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Google announces £762m investment to buy UK office site

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 1.18am
Google to buy central London offices (Pollitt_Partners/PA)
Technology giant Google is investing around £762.5 million in buying a site in London where it is currently a tenant.

The purchase of the Central St Giles office is being made alongside a new development being built for the company in King’s Cross.

Google said the move means it will have capacity for 10,000 employees in the UK.

It currently employs more than 6,400 staff across the country.

The Central St Giles office will undergo a multi-million pound refurbishment, to include meeting rooms for hybrid working, flexible working spaces and outdoor covered areas for people to work in the fresh air.

Google said it expected around a fifth of its workforce to work remotely as a result of changes to the world of work  following the pandemic.

Senior Vice President Ruth Porat said: “We have been privileged to operate in the UK for nearly 20 years, and our purchase of the Central St Giles development reflects our continued commitment to the country’s growth and success.

“Our focus remains on creating flexible workspaces that foster innovation, creativity and inclusivity.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “This investment in jobs from Google is a big vote of confidence in the UK as a world-leading tech hub.

“It is also proof that this country continues to be one of the most attractive places in the world for leading firms to grow their business.

“The tech sector will play a pivotal role in our future economy and help drive forward our recovery from the pandemic, and we are committed to creating the right environment to ensure it continues to thrive.”

London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan, said: “Google’s latest investment in London is fantastic news sending a clear message that our capital is a global draw for investment, business and talent. This will help London maintain its position as a world leading technology hub.”

