Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – January 14

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 2.14am
What the papers say – January 14 (PA).
What the papers say – January 14 (PA).

The front pages on Friday are dominated by the Queen stripping the Duke of York of his royal and military titles as the fallout continues from his sexual assault lawsuit.

The Daily Telegraph and The Guardian carry the news delivered by Buckingham Palace that the monarchy is moving to distance itself from Andrew.

The Daily Mail writes that the Duke of York had a “haunted look” as he arrived for a “crisis summit” with the Queen, reporting that it was the Prince of Wales who demanded his brother’s exile.

The Sun and Metro both quip that the prince has been “throne out” by the royal family.

i writes the Monarch “banishes her favourite son from royal life to limit further damage from sexual assault allegations”.

The Daily Express says the Queen cast the Duke of York adrift “for the sake of monarchy”.

The Times called the Duke of York’s public ousting a “humiliating blow”.

The Daily Star continues in the same vein, calling the Duke of York a “narcissist” who was “formerly known as Prince”.

Elsewhere, The Daily Mirror reports that “hours before” the Queen was seen mourning alone at her husband’s funeral, Downing Street staff held two “boozy bashes”.

And the Financial Times reports that talks between the US, Nato and Russia have hit a “dead end”,  with the Kremlin’s threat of military action against Ukraine remaining.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier