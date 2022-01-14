Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment Music

Madonna in talks with Kanye West’s new girlfriend about forthcoming film

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 7.44am
Madonna shared pictures from the meeting on social media (Aurore Marechal/PA)
Madonna has revealed she is in talks with Kanye West’s new girlfriend Julia Fox about her forthcoming film.

The pop superstar, 63, shared several pictures on social media which featured both the Uncut Gems actress and the US rapper.

“Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up,” the singer captioned the photos.

The photos showed the Hung Up singer sprawled across a sofa with the actress, and several with the global megastar.

Fox posted one of the pictures of herself with Madonna on her own Instagram account, captioning it: “MOTHER @madonna pic by @ricardogomesinst.”

Fox and West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, recently confirmed their relationship after having met at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami.

He has also been announced as a headline performer for the 2022 Coachella music festival alongside Harry Styles and Billie Eilish.

The global megastar, 44, will be taking the Sunday slots at the world-famous event, which takes place in the southern Californian desert.

In February, reality star Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper citing irreconcilable differences that “continued to exist” between the pair.

