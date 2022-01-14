Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Spider-Man comic page sells for record £2.44m

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 8.05am Updated: January 14 2022, 8.23am
Page 25 from the 1984 Marvel comic Secret Wars No 8 (Heritage Auctions via AP)
Page 25 from the 1984 Marvel comic Secret Wars No 8 (Heritage Auctions via AP)

A single page of artwork from a 1984 Spider-Man comic book has sold at a US auction for a record 3.36 million dollars (£2.44 million).

Mike Zeck’s artwork for page 25 of Marvel Comics’ Secret Wars No 8 brings the first appearance of Spidey’s black suit.

The symbiote suit would eventually lead to the emergence of the character Venom.

The record bidding, which started at 330,000 dollars (£240,000) and soared past three million dollars (£2.1 million), came on the first day of Heritage Auctions’ four-day comic event in Dallas, Texas.

The previous record for an interior page of a US comic book was 657,250 dollars (£479,000) for art from a 1974 issue of The Incredible Hulk that featured a tease for the first appearance of Wolverine.

Also on Thursday, one of the few surviving copies of Superman’s debut, Action Comics No 1, sold for 3.18 million dollars (£2.31 million), putting it among the priciest books ever auctioned.

None of the sellers or buyers were identified.

