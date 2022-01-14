Man in court over murder of teenager Lily Sullivan By Press Association January 14 2022, 10.43am Lily Sullivan, 18, was found dead on December 18 (Dyfed-Powys Police/family handout/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man accused of murdering 18-year-old Lily Sullivan in south-west Wales has appeared in court. Ms Sullivan’s body was found in the Mill Pond area of Pembroke in the early hours of Friday December 17. Lewis Haines, 31, of Flemish Court, Lamphey, Pembrokeshire, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Friday. He appeared by video-link from prison dressed in a grey sweatshirt and spoke only to confirm his name. Judge Paul Thomas QC has set a trial date of June 13. The Crown Prosecution Service has ordered an expert report be conducted into the teenager’s cause of death, and Haines’s mental health. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Two teenagers charged with murder following death of man in Christchurch Quadruple murder suspect in crown court dock for first time Man, 47, in court charged with Christmas Day attempted murder in Fife Man to stand trial next June for murder of couple while children slept upstairs