Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang misses Gabon fixture due to heart condition

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 8.54pm Updated: January 14 2022, 9.08pm
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed Gabon’s African Nations Cup clash with Ghana (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was left out of Gabon’s team to play Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations on Friday due to a minor heart condition.

The Arsenal striker tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Cameroon last week but subsequently posted on social media to say he had made a full recovery.

However, Gabon announced that Aubameyang, along with team-mates Mario Lemina and Axel Meye, had all been left out due to “cardiac lesions”.

Arsenal are understood to be satisfied that Aubameyang’s condition is not serious.

The Gabonese Football Federation said in a statement: “According to the CAF medical commission, the players Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Axel Meye and Mario Lemina, barely out of Covid, cannot take part in this match.

“An examination showed cardiac lesions, and CAF did not want to take any risks.”

