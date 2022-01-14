Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Frost and fog set to hit parts of the country

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 9.11pm Updated: January 14 2022, 10.56pm
(PA)
(PA)

Frost and fog are set to be a hazard for some parts of the country over the coming days.

The Met Office, which has urged everyone to “get the hot water bottles at the ready as it’s set to be a cold and frosty night”, has issued a yellow weather warning for fog for Friday and Saturday – which could cause travel disruption.

People in the East Midlands, East of England, the North East, Wales plus Yorkshire and Humber have been told to brace for the thick fog and freezing temperatures.

With fog patches set to spread overnight, the warning states that “some dense fog patches are possible, with visibilities perhaps dropping to between 50-100m in a few places”.

The biggest fog patches are likely to be across eastern parts of Wales, through to the Midlands and into eastern England, according to forecaster Greg Dewhurst who added that they are also “going to be across the rest of the country too but it maybe not as dense or as widespread”.

Warning people to be careful if they are out and about, he said: “If they are up early and through Saturday morning, if they are travelling or out for a walk, there will be some dense fog patches around.

“Do take care when driving as there will be reduced visibility on the roads so you may not be able to see very far in front of you.”

The mist and fog patches have been given the chance to  form because light winds and high pressure across the UK means the air is not moving very quickly.

Mr Dewhurst said: “They will be generally slow to clear because the sun is not very strong at this time of year.”

Blighted visibility could bring  hazardous driving conditions in some areas, slower journey times for road trips and possible delays to bus and train services.

Winter weather Feb 6th 2021
The Met Office  has issued a yellow warning for fog for Friday and Saturday which could cause travel disruption (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Temperatures are set to drop as low as -5C in some rural spots across England and Wales, while regions further north and in the far west will stay above freezing due to increased cloud cover.

It is going to be a chilly start with frost around early on Saturday, before it turns into a dry cloudy  day.

The Midlands cold see -2C overnight with temperatures up to 0C- 5C elsewhere. Later temperatures will struggle in the cold spell and a maximum figure of around 10C is expected in south-west England.

