Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Tulips for Amsterdam: Growers hand out free flowers

By Press Association
January 15 2022, 1.40pm
On the day stores in Amsterdam and across the Netherlands cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, the Dutch capital’s mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
On the day stores in Amsterdam and across the Netherlands cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, the Dutch capital’s mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

As stores in Amsterdam and across the Netherlands cautiously reopen after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, the Dutch capital’s mood has been lightened further by dashes of colour from thousands of free bunches of tulips.

National Tulip Day is usually marked by an improvised flower garden in front of the royal palace on the capital’s central Dam Square.

Virus Outbreak Netherlands Tulips For Amsterdam
(Peter Dejong/AP)

But with pandemic lockdown measures continuing to restrict large public gatherings, organisers this year took to Amsterdam’s World Heritage-listed canals to hand out their flowers.

The event is held each year to celebrate the start of the growing season for the famous flowers, a major export for Dutch farmers.

Virus Outbreak Netherlands Tulips For Amsterdam
(Peter Dejong/AP)

“It is a gloomy and uncertain time for many people with the ongoing pandemic,” said Arjan Smit, chairman of Tulip Promotion Netherlands, an association of hundreds of Dutch growers.

“So we’re going to provide some joy. We hope to create many happy faces by handing out tulip bouquets.”

Dutch flower and plant auctioneer Royal FloraHolland had record sales in 2021 of 5.6 billion euros (£4.6 billion) thanks to higher prices for plants and cut flowers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier