Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Final valuation of Prince’s estate agreed at 156.4 million dollars

By Press Association
January 15 2022, 9.50pm
Prince died in 2016 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Prince died in 2016 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The six-year legal battle over pop superstar Prince’s estate has ended, meaning the process of distributing the artist’s wealth could begin next month.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune in the US reports that the Internal Revenue Service and the estate’s administrator, Comerica Bank & Trust, agreed to value Prince’s estate at 156.4 million dollars (£114.3 million), a figure that the artist’s heirs have also accepted.

The valuation dwarfs Comerica’s earlier 82.3 million dollar (£60.1 million) appraisal. The Internal Revenue Service in 2020 had valued the estate at 163.2 million dollars (£119.3 million).

Prince, who died of a fentanyl overdose in 2016, did not leave a will.

Prince
Prince performs on stage (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Since then, lawyers and consultants have been paid tens of millions of dollars to administer his estate and come up with a plan for its distribution.

Two of Prince’s six sibling heirs, Alfred Jackson and John R. Nelson, have since died. Two others are in their 80s.

“It has been a long six years,” said L. Londell McMillan, a lawyer for three of Prince’s siblings, at a court hearing on Friday.

In the end, the estate will be almost evenly divided between a well-funded New York music company, Primary Wave, and the three oldest of Prince’s six heirs or their families.

The IRS and Comerica settled last spring on the real-estate portion of Prince’s estate. But the trickier task of valuing intangible assets such as rights to Prince’s music was not completed until October.

Taxes on Prince’s fortune will run into the tens of millions of dollars.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier