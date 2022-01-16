Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ranting man demands scientist’s release while taking hostages at Texas synagogue

By Press Association
January 16 2022, 12.36am
At least four hostages were being held at a Texas synagogue by a man who demanded the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist convicted of trying to kill US Army officers in Afghanistan (Gareth Patterson/AP)
At least four hostages were being held at a Texas synagogue by a man demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist convicted of trying to kill US army officers in Afghanistan.

The Colleyville Police Department tweeted on Saturday afternoon it was conducting Swat operations at the address of Congregation Beth Israel, north-east of Fort Worth.

At least four hostages, including a rabbi, were believed to be inside the synagogue, according to two law enforcement officials who were not authorsed to discuss the ongoing investigation and who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

Law enforcement officials block a residential street
Authorities had not identified the man by Saturday afternoon in Texas (Gareth Patterson/AP)

Authorities are still trying to discern a precise motive for the attack.

The hostage-taker was heard demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of having ties to al-Qaeda, who was convicted of trying to kill US military officers while in custody in Afghanistan, the officials said.

He also said he wanted to be able to speak with her, according to the officials. Siddiqui is in federal prison in Texas.

The officials said investigators have not positively identified the man and cautioned that the information was based on a preliminary investigation as the situation was still rapidly developing.

