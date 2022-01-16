Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Beijing reports first local Omicron case ahead of Winter Olympics

By Press Association
January 16 2022, 7.44am Updated: January 16 2022, 8.50am
A woman wearing a face mask to protect against Covid-19 sits near landscaping decorated with the logos for the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics on a pedestrian shopping street in Beijing (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
A woman wearing a face mask to protect against Covid-19 sits near landscaping decorated with the logos for the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics on a pedestrian shopping street in Beijing (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Beijing has reported its first local Omicron infection, according to state media, weeks before the Winter Olympic Games are due to start.

The infected person lives and works in the city’s north-western district of Haidian and had no travel history outside of Beijing for the past two weeks.

The individual experienced symptoms on Thursday and was tested on Friday for Covid-19, officials said at a news conference during which they confirmed the infection.

The infection comes less than three weeks before the Winter Olympic Games’ opening ceremony on February 4, and around two weeks before the start of Lunar New Year celebrations in China.

Medical workers wearing protective suits swab a woman and a child for a coronavirus test in Huaxian County in central China’s Henan Province
Medical workers wearing protective suits swab a woman and a child for a coronavirus test in Huaxian County in central China’s Henan Province (Chinatopix via AP)

So far, multiple cities in China have reported Omicron infections, including Zhuhai and Zhongshan in southern Guangdong province as well as the city of Tianjin, which is 30 minutes from Beijing by high-speed rail.

Officials across the country have urged residents to stay in their cities for the new year, instead of travelling back to their home towns.

China has adopted a strict “zero-Covid” policy, with authorities locking down residential compounds and even entire cities such as Xi’an when a local outbreak has been discovered in an effort to stamp out community transmission.

The Beijing patient’s residential compound and workplace have been sealed off and authorities are mass-testing people linked to either location for coronavirus.

Olympic Rings assembled atop of a structure stand out near a ski resort on the outskirts of Beijing, China
The Olympic rings near a ski resort on the outskirts of Beijing, China (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Some 2,430 people had been tested as of Saturday night, according to The Global Times, a state-owned newspaper.

China reported 119 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, of which 65 were domestic cases.

The country has reported 104,864 infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]