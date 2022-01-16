Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Former quarterback married to singer Sara Evans charged with domestic violence

By Press Association
January 16 2022, 8.24am
Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker and his wife, country music singer Sara Evans, arrive at the 46th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas in 2011 (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker and his wife, country music singer Sara Evans, arrive at the 46th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas in 2011 (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker, who is married to country music singer Sara Evans, has been arrested on a felony domestic violence charge, authorities in Tennessee said.

Barker was booked into a Nashville county jail early on Saturday morning, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office website.

The 49-year-old was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and placed on a 10,000 dollar (£7,300) bail with a 12-hour hold because it was a domestic violence case.

WABM-TV in Birmingham reported that an arrest affidavit said Barker and the alleged victim are married but separated and currently living separately.

He was released on Saturday night after posting bail.

This booking photo released by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shows Harry Jerome Barker, also known as Jay Barker
This booking photo released by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shows Harry Jerome Barker, also known as Jay Barker (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via AP)

The Tennessean reported that the arrest affidavit on file with Metro Nashville General Sessions Court said two people in the vehicle were leaving a party at around 1.30am on Saturday when Barker allegedly reversed his vehicle “at a high rate of speed attempting to hit them, but missed”.

Barker is a Tuscaloosa, Alabama, sports radio talk show host.

He led Alabama to the national championship in 1992.

Barker won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as the nation’s top upperclassman at the position and was fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1994.

He led Alabama to a 35-2-1 record as starting quarterback.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]