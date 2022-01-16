Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Former president Poroshenko to return to Ukraine to face charges

By Press Association
January 16 2022, 7.48pm
Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko (Piotr Molecki/AP)
Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko (Piotr Molecki/AP)

Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko says he is returning to Ukraine to fight treason charges even though he views them as politically motivated, because he believes that fighting them is part of his defence of national unity.

Mr Poroshenko spoke at a news conference in Warsaw on Sunday, hours before he was due to fly on Monday from the Polish capital to the Ukranian capital Kyiv where he is to face the allegations in court.

A prosecutor has alleged that Mr Poroshenko was involved in the sale of large amounts of coal that helped finance Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014/15.

Mr Poroshenko insists that he is innocent and accuses prosecutors under his successor, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of seeking to harm him politically to distract from Ukraine’s widespread problems, including economic woes and rising numbers of deaths from Covid-19.

Petro Poroshenko
Mr Poroshenko is one of Ukraine’s richest people (Piotr Molecki/AP)

It is the latest in a string of accusations levelled against Mr Poroshenko since he was defeated by Mr Zelenskyy in 2019.

The allegations have generated concerns of undemocratic score-settling in Ukraine and also alarmed Ukraine’s allies. They come as Russia has built up troops along the Ukraine border and the United States has voiced concerns that Russian president Vladimir Putin might be planning an invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Poroshenko said he saw charges he faced as harmful for the country at such a time.

He said Ukraine’s leadership was responsible for unity in the country, and what “Russia really is looking for is disintegration and conflict inside the country”.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is waging a fight against oligarchs (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

“I think this is a very irresponsible action of the current leadership to disintegrate the country and ruin the unity,” he said.

“I will fight for Ukraine,” Mr Poroshenko said, adding that he considered a fight against the “politically motivated” charges to be part of his fight for the nation.

Mr Poroshenko, one of the country’s richest people, is owner of the Roshen confectionery empire. He has been outside Ukraine, meeting with leaders in Brussels, Warsaw and elsewhere.

The Kyiv court has already frozen Mr Poroshenko’s assets as part of its investigation into the allegations of high treason.

For his part, Mr Zelenskyy says he is waging a fight against oligarchs that is aimed at reducing their influence in Ukraine’s political and economic life.

