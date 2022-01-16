Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Daughter describes ‘helpless’ wait for news of parents after Tonga tsunami

By Press Association
January 16 2022, 11.46pm
Fakahau Valu and Lioneti Valu. (Siniva Filise/PA)
Fakahau Valu and Lioneti Valu. (Siniva Filise/PA)

A woman unable to contact her parents after a volcano erupted near Tonga has called it “one of the toughest moments” of her life.

Siniva Filise, 42, who lives in Barry, Wales, has been struggling to contact her father Fakahau Valu, 73, and her mother Lioneti Valu, 66, since Saturday morning.

The mother-of-three received word that her parents are “safe and well” through a former colleague on the island but has not been able to speak to them directly.

Siniva Filise with her mother Lioneti Valu.
Siniva Filise with her mother Lioneti Valu. (Siniva Filise/PA)

An undersea volcano erupted near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, sending large tsunami waves crashing across the shore and islanders rushing to higher ground.

The eruption has prevented international communications to the island, leaving friends and family members around the world anxiously trying to get in touch with loved ones.

Ms Filise told the PA news agency: “I woke up on Saturday morning and saw the what was happening in Tonga on social media. I tried to call my mum but I couldn’t get through.

“It would have been the middle of the night (in Tonga) and I was just thinking about my parents in the dark, just the two of them… It was the worst feeling ever.”

After failing to contact them, Ms Filise said she decided to “chance it” and messaged a former colleague on Facebook who is a member of the armed forces in Tonga assisting on the emergency response.

She said: “International calls still can’t get through but the Armed Forces have satellite connectivity.

“I begged her to try and give them a call and I cried last night when she messaged me and said she had managed to speak to them and they were both fine.

“That’s the only the message I’ve had but it gives me a glimmer of hope, even though I haven’t been able to speak to them directly.”

Fakahau Valu and Lioneti Valu.
Fakahau Valu and Lioneti Valu. (Siniva Filise/PA)

Ms Filise grew up on the mainland of Tonga with her five siblings and has remained close with her family despite moving to the UK 16 years ago.

“The Tonga people are very family orientated people and even though me and my siblings are overseas, my mum will call us every morning before we go to work,” she said.

“We are so close and we’re so used to having my mum call us that when something like (the volcanic eruption) happens… I just feel helpless.

“Tonga is still Covid-free but obviously they will have to open the borders to let international aid in, so that’s one thing to worry about on top of trying to recover from the volcano eruption and the tsunami.

“What I do know is that the people of Tonga are very resilient.”

