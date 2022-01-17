Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – January 17

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 2.00am
What the papers say – January 17 (PA)
What the papers say – January 17 (PA)

Boris Johnson’s efforts to “save his own skin” as the heat increases over Downing Street parties dominate the national papers as the working week begins.

The Daily Telegraph reports the Prime Minister was questioned by senior civil servant Sue Gray as part of her investigation into “partygate”.

Boris Johnson is set to “axe” senior officials “as he tries to save his own skin”, according to the Daily Mirror.

Labour are quoted on the front of The Guardian accusing the PM of targeting the BBC in a desperate attempt to save his own premiership.

The Daily Express refers to Mr Johnson’s allies as saying he will fight tooth and nail to save his political future with a blitz of popular policies.

Tory MPs, including former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, call in the Daily Mail for Sir Keir Starmer to apologise for drinking with colleagues in a Labour office in April.

The Times says the PM will call in the military to stem the flow of migrant boats crossing the Channel, while The Independent reports child refugees are being forced to share rooms and even beds with adult strangers due to increased numbers.

Tobias Ellwood, Tory chairman of the Commons defence committee, is quoted by i as saying Mr Johnson announcing initiatives and potentially sacking staff “will not be enough to repair trust with Parliament and the nation”.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports the Queen will not help the the Duke of Sussex as he attempts to arrange police protection while in the UK, in a story also covered by the Daily Star.

World number one men’s tennis player Novak Djokovic has been deported from Australia and branded an “icon of anti-vaxxers”, according to Metro.

And the Financial Times says pharmaceutical firms GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer are holding out for a £60 billion bid from Unilever for their consumer healthcare joint venture.

