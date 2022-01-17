Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teenager reported missing after leaving Windsor nightclub

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 9.44am
Composite of handout photos issued by Thames Valley Police of 18-year-old Marnie Clayton from Bracknell who has been reported missing after leaving a nightclub in Windsor, Berkshire, in the early hours of Sunday morning, including (centre) a selfie taken on January 15 shortly before she disappeared (Thames Valley Police/PA)
Composite of handout photos issued by Thames Valley Police of 18-year-old Marnie Clayton from Bracknell who has been reported missing after leaving a nightclub in Windsor, Berkshire, in the early hours of Sunday morning, including (centre) a selfie taken on January 15 shortly before she disappeared (Thames Valley Police/PA)

Police are appealing for help in finding a teenager last seen leaving a nightclub in Windsor.

Marnie Clayton, 18, from Bracknell, left Atik night club in William Street at around 2am on Sunday morning, Thames Valley Police said.

She did not return home and was reported missing by her family just before 3am.

Marnie Clayton missing
Photo issued by Thames Valley Police of 18-year-old Marnie Clayton (Thames Valley Police/PA)

Ms Clayton is described as a white female, approximately 5ft 2ins to 5ft 4ins tall, with brown hair and a slim build.

The teenager, who was wearing a grey dress when she was last seen, is also known to frequent Reading town centre.

Police released photographs of Ms Clayton, including one taken on the night she went missing.

Detective Chief Inspector Jon Groenen, of Thames Valley Police, said: “This is out of character for Marnie, and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Marnie Clayton missing
Marnie Clayton pictured on Saturday night before she went missing (Thames Valley Police/PA)

“I would appeal to anybody who knows of Marnie’s whereabouts to please call us on 101, quoting reference number 43220021633.

“If you see her, please contact us on 999.

“I would also like to appeal directly to Marnie, if you see this appeal, please contact your family or the police to let us know you are safe and where you are.”

