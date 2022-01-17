Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Birju Maharaj, legend of India’s kathak dance form, dies aged 83

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 10.30am
Indian classical kathak dance guru Birju Maharaj teaches students at his studio in New Delhi in 1997 (John Moore/AP)
Birju Maharaj, a legend of classical Indian dance and among the country’s most well-known performing artists, has died aged 83.

Maharaj was suffering from a kidney ailment and was undergoing dialysis and probably died of a cardiac arrest, his granddaughter Ragini Maharaj told the Press Trust of India news agency.

Known as Maharaj-ji by his many fans, he was considered an icon of the kathak form of Indian classical dance and was a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilian award.

He was born into a family of renowned kathak dancers and trained under his uncles and father, Acchan Maharaj, before giving his first performance at the age of seven.

Kathak uses dance and facial expressions to help tell a story, with many dance pieces inspired by ancient Indian epics.

Maharaj was known for his animated facial expressions and light-footed movements, accompanied by the sound of bells he wore around his ankles.

He would often draw inspiration from his own life in his performances and was a skilful storyteller.

Maharaj was also an acclaimed teacher of kathak and taught students at some of the country’s premier dance institutions.

In the late 1990s, he opened his own dance school, Kalashram, in the capital New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “deeply saddened” and that his death was an “irreparable loss to the entire art world”, in a tweet.

“Very few artists have been equally good as performers and as teachers. Maharaj ji certainly scaled new heights in both roles,” Indian classical dancer Geeta Chandran posted on Facebook.

“His contribution to the world of dance is indeed historic, and will certainly be carried forward by his absolutely amazing tribe of disciples and students.”

“We have lost an unparalleled institution in the field of performing arts. He has influenced many generations through his genius,” singer Adnan Sami said.

