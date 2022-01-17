Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Unvaccinated older people in Greece face monthly fines

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 11.14am
Three elderly men wearing FFP2 face masks to curb the spread of coronavirus sit on a bench in Athens, Greece (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)
Greece has imposed a vaccination mandate for people aged over 60, as coverage remains below the European Union average and a recent spike in Covid-19 infections has sustained pressure on hospitals.

Older people failing to get vaccinated will face penalties, starting at a 50-euro (£41) fine in January and followed by a monthly fine of 100 euros (£83) after that.

About two-thirds of Greece’s 10.7 million population are currently fully vaccinated – the EU average is just over 70%.

The rate of death and daily hospital admissions has increased following the recent spread of the Omicron variant, though pressure on ICU capacity has eased slightly.

Health minister Thanos Plevris said fines would be collected through the tax office with the money to be used to help fund state hospitals.

“The age factor is important because of its impact on the public health service,” Mr Plevris told private Open TV.

A vaccination mandate was imposed for healthcare workers last year.

And starting on February 1, vaccination certificates for adults will expire after seven months unless the holder receives a booster shot.

New infections sharply surged in early January, and have eased over the past week.

The mandate for over-60s was announced in late December and, according to government data, some 41.5% of the 530,000 people targeted by the measure are now fully vaccinated.

Greece has the seventh oldest population in the world, as measured by share of residents aged 65 and over, according to the US-based Population Reference Bureau.

