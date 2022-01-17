Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thick fog which could freeze forecast for most of England and east Wales

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 4.26pm
The Royal Liver Building surrounded by early morning fog in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Royal Liver Building surrounded by early morning fog in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Thick fog is expected to blanket much of the UK overnight and beyond rush hour on Tuesday morning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog which could freeze in some places and disrupt transport, covering most of England and the eastern edge of Wales.

Encompassing most areas south of Scarborough and east of Manchester in the north, and east of Exeter in the south, the warning is in place from 7pm on Monday until midday on Tuesday.

Temperatures are also set to dip to near 0C (32F) overnight for many areas, meaning the fog could freeze on some roads.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said motorists should allow extra time for their journeys.

He said: “The fog is going to be most widespread in southern, eastern England, into the Midlands and the east side of Wales too.

“Not everywhere within that warning will be foggy, but the main message to drivers is to allow some extra time for your journey because there could be fog around.

“It could have a knock-on effect on public transport, so there could be delays to bus journeys and train journeys.

“The fog will tend to clear as the morning goes on.

“It may linger on in a few spots, but towards lunchtime conditions should be much better.”

Winter weather Feb 6th 2021
Foggy weather is forecast for much of England and the eastern edge of Wales (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Mr Snell added that a combination of long winter nights, clear skies and still air can cause fog to settle.

“When the air is quite still, there’s nothing to move the fog around so that’s why it becomes dense,” he said.

“This time of year, our nights are long so we don’t have the heat from the sun, and the ground starts to radiate heat from the surface.

“This creates a long period of cooling.

“It’s a mixture of clear skies, light winds and long nights.”

Winter weather Dec 17th 2016
The Met Office has warned motorists to allow extra time for journeys due to thick fog expected on Monday night (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Meanwhile, patchy sunshine and cloud is expected in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The Met Office has said temperatures are around average for the time of year, with overnight temperatures of 3C (37.4F) predicted in Edinburgh, 2C (35.6F) in Belfast, 1C (33.8F) in London and 0C (32F) in Cardiff.

On Tuesday, the mercury is set to rise to around 7C (44.6F) in London, 8C (46.4F) in Edinburgh and Cardiff, and 9C (48.2F) in Belfast.

