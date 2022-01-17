Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Out of this world: 555.55-carat black diamond lands in Dubai

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 4.31pm
An employee of Sotheby's Dubai presents a 555.55 carat black diamond (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
An employee of Sotheby’s Dubai presents a 555.55 carat black diamond (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

Auction house Sotheby’s Dubai has unveiled a diamond that is literally from out of this world.

Sotheby’s calls the 555.55-carat black diamond – believed to have come from outer space – The Enigma.

The rare gem was shown off to journalists as part of a tour in Dubai and Los Angeles before it is due to be auctioned off in February in London.

Sotheby’s expects the diamond to be sold for at least £5 million.

The auction house plans to accept cryptocurrency as a possible payment as well.

Sophie Stevens, a jewellery specialist at Sotheby’s Dubai, told the Associated Press that the number five bears an important significance to the diamond, which has 55 facets as well.

“The shape of the diamond is based on the Middle Eastern palm symbol of the Khamsa, which stands for strength and it stands for protection,” she said.

Khamsa in Arabic means five.

An employee of Sotheby’s Dubai presents a 555.55 carat black diamond to be auctioned at Sotheby’s Dubai gallery
An employee of Sotheby’s Dubai presents the 555.55 carat black diamond (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

“So there’s a nice theme of the number five running throughout the diamond,” she added.

Ms Stevens also said the black diamond is likely to be from outer space.

“With the carbonado diamonds, we believe that they were formed through extraterrestrial origins, with meteorites colliding with the Earth and either forming chemical vapour disposition or indeed coming from the meteorites themselves,” she said.

Black diamonds, also known as carbonado, are extremely rare and are found naturally only in Brazil and Central Africa.

The cosmic origin theory is based on their carbon isotopes and high hydrogen content.

