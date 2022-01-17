Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

27,000 fewer deaths each year from cold as climate warms, ONS estimates

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 4.34pm
A cemetery close to Beeston in Leeds (John Giles/PA)
A cemetery close to Beeston in Leeds (John Giles/PA)

Climate change has led to more than half a million fewer deaths over the past 20 years, analysis from the Office for National Statistics suggests.

There has been a reduction in deaths caused by cold winters since 2001 in England and Wales, as the climate warms, while there was relatively little increase in deaths due to hotter weather, the figures show.

Temperature-related deaths, with the UK experiencing fewer cold days and more warm days, have fallen by 555,103 or an average of 27,755 deaths a year between 2001 and 2020.

Analysis which just looked at the four warmest months of the year, where the impact of global warming delivering more extreme heat would be seen, showed an increase of just 1,673 deaths or an average of 84 per year associated with more warm days over the 20-year period.

Sunbathers at New Brighton (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sunbathers at New Brighton (Peter Byrne/PA)

But there was a net increase in hospital admissions linked with warmer weather, of 72,121 over nine years from 2010 to 2018 in England, with injuries  the leading cause of ending up in hospital.

The ONS said previous research has linked warmer weather to injuries from outdoor activities, increased violence and mental health problems.

Direct harm from extreme heat is less common but it is likely to change over time, although in the UK’s temperate climate the impact is limited and appropriate policies and behaviour changes could mitigate much of the health risk from rising temperatures, the statistics body suggested.

The reduction in cold-related deaths could also reflect better housing and healthcare, the ONS said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier