In Pictures: Clear skies provide fine views of Wolf Moon

Skygazers across the UK are enjoying the first full moon of 2022 – also known as the Wolf Moon.

The January full moon is traditionally called the Wolf Moon by native North Americans because wolves can be heard howling at the moon more at this time of year.

It was believed that wolves howled more during the winter due to hunger.

The moon rises above a tower block in Portsmouth (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Church of St Mary in Castro in the grounds of Dover Castle, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

The moon appears behind houses in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

Clear skies across the UK helped the scene (Ben Birchall/PA)

Cable cars pass in front of the moon as they cross the River Thames in London (Yui Mok/PA)

A plane flies past the moon over London (Aaron Chown/PA)