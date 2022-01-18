Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 2.15pm Updated: January 18 2022, 5.42pm
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are expected to play their Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg tie with Liverpool as planned this week (Martin Rickett/PA)
Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.

The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.

Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.

Liverpool and Arsenal played out a goalless draw in the first leg at Anfield last week.
However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following short-term injury problems.

The rules for the Carabao Cup, governed by the EFL rather than the Premier League, also offer a wider scope to those players who are deemed to be available for the competition.

The first leg finished goalless at Anfield last week, with Granit Xhaka sent off in the first-half for the visitors.

The match at the Emirates Stadium should have been the first of the two-legged semi-final but it was rearranged after a number of positive coronavirus cases for the Reds.

Chelsea await the winners of Thursday’s tie in the final, scheduled to take place at Wembley on February 27.

Arsenal also confirmed the termination of Sead Kolasinac’s contract at the Emirates Stadium, with the Bosnia and Herzegovina international signing an 18-month deal with Marseille hours later.

The 28-year-old joined the Gunners in 2017, playing 118 times across all competitions and winning the FA Cup in 2020.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at previous club Schalke but has become the latest Arsenal player to have the last months of his contract torn up to allow him to move on.

