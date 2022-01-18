Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andrew and Harry likely to receive Platinum Jubilee medal

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 2.57pm
The Duke of York and the Duke of Sussex are likely to be presented with the Platinum Jubilee medal marking the Queen’s 70-year reign (PA)
The Duke of York and the Duke of Sussex are likely to be presented with the Platinum Jubilee medal marking the Queen's 70-year reign (PA)

The Duke of York and the Duke of Sussex are likely to be presented with the Platinum Jubilee medal marking the Queen’s 70-year reign.

With Harry stepping back as a senior royal and Andrew being stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages, there had been mounting speculation as to whether the pair would get the medal.

The list of recipients has yet to be finalised, it is understood, but traditionally the Queen has presented commemorative jubilee medals to her wider family – both working and non-working royals – after paying privately for them.

Duke of Edinburgh funeral
The Duke of York is expected to receive a Platinum Jubilee medal (PA)

The medal, which has been designed by Timothy Noad of the College of Arms, will be awarded to individual George and Victoria Cross recipients and serving members of the armed forces and emergency services, among others, as a token of the nation’s thanks to those who diligently serve the public.

Members of the royal household – from private secretaries to housemaids – are also eligible if they have completed one year of qualifying service.

The medal, which is made of nickel silver, features an image of the Queen with the Latin inscription “Elizabeth II Dei Gratia Regina Fid Def”, which stands for “Elizabeth II, By the Grace of God, Queen, Defender of the Faith”.

Royal biographer Hugo Vickers told the Express newspaper that even Wallis Simpson, the widow of the former king the Duke of Windsor, received a Silver Jubilee medal in 1977.

Platinum Jubilee
The Platinum Jubilee medal was designed by Timothy Noad of the College of Arms (PA)

Mr Vickers said: “I asked and was told, ‘She was entitled to it so she was sent one’.”

Andrew’s dramatic fall in the standing of the royal family came after Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him took a major step forward last week, when a judge threw out a motion by the duke’s lawyers to dismiss the sexual assault case and ruled it can go to trial.

The duke denies all the allegations.

He retains his rank as vice-admiral in the Royal Navy and remains, as does Harry, a counsellor of state – a position which means they have the authority to carry out certain duties of the monarch in her absence.

