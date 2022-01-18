Councillor ‘in and out of consciousness’ after incident which saw death of wife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A town councillor remains “in and out of consciousness” following a violent incident which saw the death of his 86-year-old wife.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the attack on Freda Walker and 88-year-old Kenneth Walker, who is in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Derbyshire Police said paramedics were called to the couple’s home in Station Road, Langwith Junction, Shirebrook, near Bolsover, early on Saturday.

Freda Walker was pronounced dead at the scene while her husband Kenneth was found with life-threatening injuries (Josh Payne/PA)

Mrs Walker was pronounced dead at the scene while her husband was found with life-threatening injuries.

Assistant Chief Constable Dave Kirby told reporters the force could not rule out the incident being a targeted attack, but there was nothing to suggest it was related to Mr Walker’s work as a councillor.

Addressing Mr Walker’s condition, ACC Kirby said: “I can’t talk specifically about injuries but I can say he’s in a critical but stable condition.

“I think it’s reasonable to say in the next few days we’ll have more understanding of the prognosis as well.

Floral tributes could be seen outside the property on Tuesday (Josh Payne/PA)

“I believe he’s been in and out of consciousness.”

A number of floral tributes could be seen outside the property on Station Road on Tuesday as a police cordon remained in place.

Some left messages saying “RIP Freda, you will be missed” and “we will keep you and your family in our prayers during this difficult time”.

ACC Kirby said a leading line of inquiry was still that the incident could have been an aggravated burglary.

Derbyshire Police said they could not rule out whether the incident was a targeted attack (Josh Payne/PA)

The officer said they were also keeping an open mind as to whether there was one or more than one person responsible for the attack.

Speaking about whether it could have been a targeted attack, he said: “There’s nothing we can rule out in terms of targeting.

“There is nothing to say, though, that it’s anything to do with Ken’s work as a councillor or his other links to the local community.”