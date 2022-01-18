Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Antoine Dupont named in 42-man France squad for Six Nations campaign

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 3.33pm
Antoine Dupont, pictured, should be fit for France’s Six Nations campaign (David Davies/PA)
Antoine Dupont, pictured, should be fit for France’s Six Nations campaign (David Davies/PA)

France have signalled their expectations that star scrum-half Antoine Dupont will be fit for the Six Nations by naming the Toulouse half-back in a 42-man squad.

Dupont has missed the last month because of a knee problem but is in line to return to club action with Toulouse this weekend.

Les Bleus will be handed a significant boost should the outstanding playmaker be ready for full preparations for the tournament, with France’s opener a home clash with Italy on February 6.

Dupont captained France in the autumn in Charles Ollivon’s absence and could continue with the armband given the regular skipper’s long-term recovery from knee problems.

Head coach Fabien Galthie has named four uncapped players in his extended tournament squad.

Clermont prop Daniel Bibi Biziwu and Racing 92 flanker Yoan Tanga are the new faces up front, while Lyon fly-half Leo Berdeu and La Rochelle centre Jules Favre have a chance to impress behind the scrum.

Bordeaux fly-half Matthieu Jalibert has not been included but will be pushing hard to return from a thigh injury in time to prove his fitness and force a way back into the reckoning.

Racing flyers Virimi Vakatawa and Teddy Thomas have squeezed back into the picture too.

Lock Bernard La Roux could pass 50 caps in this year’s competition, and represents one of just four players over the age of 30.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier