Gareth Southgate seeking legal advice after false claims in cryptocurrency scam By Press Association January 18 2022, 3.33pm Gareth Southgate is seeking legal advice (Nick Potts/PA) England manager Gareth Southgate is seeking legal advice after his name was used in a cryptocurrency scam. A mass email sent to unspecified addresses falsely claims that the Three Lions boss has made a fortune using a crypto trading platform. The fictionalised message even claims Southgate went on American TV host Ellen DeGeneres' show to talk about his success. A spokesman for the England manager told the PA news agency: "The details about Mr Southgate in this story are completely untrue and his name has been used without permission. "As such, his management team are taking legal advice on the matter."