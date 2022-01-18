Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘I was pretty much used as bait’ says socialite befriended by Ghislaine Maxwell

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 4.35pm
Lady Victoria Hervey (PA)
Lady Victoria Hervey (PA)

Socialite Lady Victoria Hervey has suggested she was “used as bait” by Ghislaine Maxwell to “find however many girls were needed” to entertain Jeffrey Epstein’s friends.

Lady Victoria’s comment is made in an ITV documentary being screened on Tuesday, and in a separate interview, for ITV’s Lorraine, she described Maxwell as a “victim” who has become a “scapegoat” as “there is no-one else to blame”.

Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend and a friend of the Duke of York, was convicted on December 29 of procuring teenage girls for Epstein to abuse and will be sentenced this summer.

Burberry Prorsum Arrivals – London Fashion Week
Lady Victoria was staple of newspaper diary pages in the early 2000s (Ian West/PA)

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. The death was ruled a suicide.

Lady Victoria, who would socialise with Maxwell, Epstein and the duke in the early 2000s, told the documentary Ghislaine, Prince Andrew And The Paedophile: “Jeffrey was really the frontman and Ghislaine was the accomplice. You know, it was kind of like a Batman and Robin and they were a double act. I don’t think Jeffrey could have done any of it without Ghislaine.”

She added: “I think he just kind of sat – sat back and sort of waited for her to sort of go fishing and go, you know, find however many girls were needed, you know, to entertain his friends.

“I think I was pretty much used as bait, you know, looking back at it.

“You know, I was like, really, young and naive and, you know, she’s entertaining these, you know, big businessmen.

Cecil Wedding Duke Maxwell
Ghislaine Maxwell (Chris Ison/PA)

“So yeah, I didn’t realise it of course at the time, but looking back, I mean anyone that was like, my age or a model…”

Lady Victoria was a staple in the diary columns of newspapers and magazines at the time and was dubbed an “It Girl” while working as a model.

During her interview with Lorraine, Lady Victoria said about Maxwell: “She was a victim that then became the accomplice as her role changed in that relationship when they were no longer together. She kind of switched sides I suppose, one would say. I do see her as a victim as well.”

Lady Victoria went on to say: “I mean she unfortunately is a scapegoat right now because there is no-one else to blame. So unfortunately for her she is being taken down for what he’s done as well which, you know, some might argue is not, you know, quite as fair as it could be.”

Andrew is facing a civil sexual assault lawsuit from a woman who alleges she was trafficked to have sex with him by Epstein.

The duke, who denies the allegation, was last week stripped of his honorary military roles and royal patronages after losing a legal bid to have the case thrown out.

Ghislaine, Prince Andrew And The Paedophile will be broadcast on ITV at 9pm on Tuesday.

