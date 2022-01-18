Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Former player Duncan Ferguson appointed as the caretaker manager of Everton

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 5.48pm
Duncan Ferguson is set for a second spell as Everton caretaker manager (Oli Scarff/PA)
Duncan Ferguson is set for a second spell as Everton caretaker manager (Oli Scarff/PA)

Everton have confirmed the appointment of Duncan Ferguson as caretaker manager.

Ferguson oversaw training on Tuesday, with the club looking for a successor to Rafael Benitez after sacking the Spaniard on Sunday.

The Toffees confirmed in a statement that Ferguson would be in charge “for the club’s upcoming games”, starting with the visit of Aston Villa.

Ferguson will be supported in his caretaker role by John Ebbrell and Leighton Baines, along with goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly.

Former Scotland and Everton striker Ferguson is set for a second spell as caretaker boss, having taken charge of three games during December 2019 following the dismissal of manager Marco Silva.

It has been reported that Wayne Rooney – the former Everton forward currently managing Derby – and ex-Chelsea boss Frank Lampard are set to be interviewed for the full-time job.

Everton added in Tuesday’s club statement: “An announcement on a permanent managerial appointment will be made in due course.”

Duncan Ferguson took Everton training on Tuesday (Martin Rickett/PA).
Duncan Ferguson took Everton training on Tuesday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ferguson has been part of their coaching staff since 2014, and enjoyed a decent run in his previous caretaker stint, securing a victory over Chelsea as well as draws with Manchester United and Arsenal ahead of the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti.

Benitez, who replaced Ancelotti last summer, was axed after Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Norwich left Everton with only one win and nine defeats in 13 Premier League games.

They are 16th in the table, six points above the relegation zone with two games in hand over 18th-placed Norwich.

Everton sacked Rafael Benitez after a ninth defeat in 13 league games (Richard Sellers/PA).
Everton sacked Rafael Benitez after a ninth defeat in 13 league games (Richard Sellers/PA)

Their search for a replacement for Benitez has seen Roberto Martinez, the Belgium head coach who was in charge at Goodison Park from 2013-2016, in the running.

It has been suggested Everton were prepared to consider Martinez combining the two roles until at least the summer but it is not a solution on which Belgium have appeared to be keen.

The Merseyside outfit were believed to be ‘putting out feelers’ with a number of names to try to get an idea of potential interest and availability before drawing up a formal shortlist.

Everton academy product Rooney, who had two spells playing for the club either side of 13 seasons with Manchester United, has been in charge at Derby for just over a year.

Rooney's Derby are on a five-match unbeaten run in the Championship (Zac Goodwin/PA).
Wayne Rooney’s Derby are on a five-match unbeaten run in the Championship (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Rams’ battle for survival in the Championship this term after being deducted 21 points has seen them take 13 from the last 15 on offer – they are currently eight adrift of safety in 23rd place.

Lampard was Derby’s boss for the 2018-19 season, in which they were beaten play-off finalists, before taking charge at Chelsea in the summer that followed. He was sacked in January 2021 and has subsequently been out of work.

Everton are looking for a sixth permanent managerial appointment since owner Farhad Moshiri took over in 2016.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier