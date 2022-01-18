Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Worst of Omicron wave could be ‘done with’ in some countries – WHO

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 5.53pm
WHO said that Omicron may have peaked in some countries (PA)
The Omicron wave may have peaked in some countries, global health leaders have said.

But the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that “no country is out of the woods yet” and it is not time to “give up and wave the white flag”.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO, also said that the pandemic is “nowhere near over” and warned that new variants are likely to emerge.

Dr Tedros told a press briefing: “Omicron continues to sweep the world, last week, there were over 18 million reported cases.

“The number of deaths remains stable for the moment but we are concerned about the impact Omicron is having on already exhausted health workers and overburdened health systems

“In some countries, cases seem to have peaked, which gives hope that the worst of this latest wave is done with, but no country is out of the woods yet.

“I remain particularly concerned about many countries that have low vaccination rates, as people are many times more at risk of severe illness and death if they are unvaccinated.

“Omicron may be less severe, on average, but the narrative that it is a mild disease is misleading, hurts the overall response and costs more lives.”

He continued: “Make no mistake, Omicron is causing hospitalisations and deaths, and even the less severe cases are inundating health facilities.

“The virus is circulating far too intensely with many still vulnerable.

“For many countries, the next few weeks remain really critical for health workers and health systems and I urge everyone to do their best to reduce risk of infection so that you can help take pressure off the system.

“Now is not the time to give up and wave the white flag.

“We can still significantly reduce the impact of the current wave by sharing and using health tools effectively and implementing public health and social measures that we know work.”

He said that the global vaccine sharing facility Covax delivered its one billionth dose of vaccine over the weekend but more still needed to be done to achieve vaccine equity around the world.

Dr Tedros added: “At a time of Omicron, it remains more important than ever to get vaccines to the unvaccinated.

“Vaccines may be less effective at preventing infection and transmission of Omicron than they were for previous variants but they still are exceptionally good at averting severe disease and death – this is key from preventing hospitals from being overwhelmed.

“This pandemic is nowhere near over and with the incredible growth of Omicron globally, new variants are likely to emerge, which is why tracking and assessment remain critical.”

Meanwhile Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s Health Emergencies programme, said that at present the global health body was “not recommending a change in the composition of the vaccine”.

But he stressed that more data and discussions are needed to “dictate what the world needs in terms of future vaccines.”

Dr Ryan also said that the primary course of the vaccine may change in future.

At present most adults in the UK have had two initial Covid-19 vaccines, typically Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca, which is known as a primary course of vaccine.

Some people with compromised immune systems were offered three doses as part of their primary course.

All British adults were subsequently offered boosters.

He said: “I suspect over time, we will come up with an evolved way of looking at what we consider to be primary series.

“And it may be that a healthy adult has a primary series of two doses.

“It may be that someone in an older age group has a primary series of three or four doses.

“That’s what we’re learning and that’s why we need to collect the data to be able to understand what the long term best decisions are in deploying the vaccines that we have at our disposal.”

