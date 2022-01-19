Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Businesses urged to make customer messages ‘scam-proof’

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 12.03am
Impersonation scam cases more than doubled in the first half of 2021 to 33,115, a finance industry trade association has said (PA)
The UK’s cyber security agency has issued new guidance on how businesses can better produce communications customers can trust following a rise in messaging scams posing as popular brands.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has asked firms to follow nine steps when contacting customers, including making messages simple and consistent, not asking for personal details and clearly publicising the company contact details they use to help customers more easily identify genuine communications.

It comes in response to an increase in scam phone calls, emails and text messages, including fake parcel deliveries and alerts from scammers posing as high street banks as more people turned to online shopping during the pandemic.

The NCSC said cyber criminals often look to capitalise on current trends to trick people into sharing sensitive personal information and said businesses doing more to clearly distinguish official communications was vital to combat the problem.

“Most of us will have received a suspected dodgy text or call during the pandemic and we know these scams are getting more convincing,” NCSC technical director, Dr Ian Levy, said.

“To counter this, we need legitimate customer text and telephone messages to be secure with clear signposts of authenticity that give confidence to customers.

“I’d urge any organisations that contact their customers via SMS or telephone to consult our new guidance and ensure they’re doing all they can to protect their customers from cyber crime and fraud.”

The guidance also advises businesses to use links in their messages “sparingly”, to provide a means for customers to contact them independently and guidance on how to report scams.

Anyone who believes they have received a scam message can forward it to 7726 – the UK’s scam text reporting service.

On the new tips, The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Steve Barclay, said: “Scammers are getting creative: copying messages and calls from major companies, faking parcel delivery texts or pretending to be our bank. It’s very easy to fall prey to these criminals.

“The Government is determined to make the UK the safest place to live and work online and, through our National Cyber Strategy are strengthening laws and working across society to fight malicious online activity.

“But businesses must also play their part to stop these criminals from destroying their reputations and stealing customers’ money. I urge them to work with the National Cyber Security Centre to ensure the public can trust when they are being contacted.”

