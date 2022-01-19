Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Winter Olympics must not become ‘sportswashing opportunity’ for China – Amnesty

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 12.04am
Amnesty has warned athletes against being complicit in China’s ‘propaganda exercise’ at the Winter Olympics in Beijing (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
Amnesty International has warned delegations from Britain and other countries against becoming “complicit in a propaganda exercise” at next month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The human rights organisation is concerned China will pursue “sportswashing gold” at the Games, and alleges that the situation in the country is worse now than when it hosted the Summer Olympics in 2008.

Amnesty points to the alleged persecution of Uyghur Muslims and the clampdown on democratic protests in Hong Kong as evidence of how matters have deteriorated, and its China researcher Alkan Akad said: “The Beijing Winter Olympics must not be allowed to pass as a mere sportswashing opportunity for the Chinese authorities and the international community must not become complicit in a propaganda exercise.

“The world must heed the lessons of the Beijing 2008 Games, when Chinese government promises of human rights improvements never materialised.

“Amid the severe restrictions in place at Beijing 2022, the International Olympic Committee must do better at keeping its promise to protect athletes’ right to voice their opinions – and above all to ensure it is not complicit in any violations of athletes’ rights.”

Amnesty’s UK chief executive Sacha Deshmukh said Britain’s diplomatic boycott of the Games – announced last month – had to be the start of efforts to turn up the pressure on China, not the end.

“China is hoping for sportswashing gold and it’s vital that every effort is made to counteract that,” Deshmukh said.

“The British Olympic Association should ensure that all Team GB participants are aware of the gravity of the human rights situation in China and that they’re given every opportunity to freely speak out about human rights if they wish to do so.”

BOA chief executive Andy Anson said last week the organisation would not stand in the way of any athletes who choose to express their opinions.

“We definitely want our athletes to be respectful of the athletes they are standing on the podium with, (but) we are not going to stifle their freedom of expression,” said Anson.

“We’ve told the athletes all along that we’re very happy for them to express themselves but to be sensible and to touch base if they feel that they’re doing anything at all controversial.”

The IOC has been criticised over its handling of Peng Shuai's situation
The IOC has been criticised over its handling of Peng Shuai’s situation (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Amnesty also criticised the IOC’s handling of the Peng Shuai case. The tennis player’s well-being has become a major source of concern after she disappeared from public view after she posted allegations on social media that she was sexually assaulted by a senior member of the Chinese government.

The IOC came under pressure to exert its influence and engage the Chinese government over Peng, and has held video calls with her which, it says, establish that she is safe and well.

However, Akad added: “The IOC accepted assurances about Peng Shuai’s well-being without corroborating whether she experienced any limitations to her freedom of expression, freedom of movement and right to privacy, therefore running the risk of whitewashing possible violations of Peng Shuai’s human rights.”

