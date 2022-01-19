Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Royal Society: Content removal alone will not halt internet misinformation

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 12.04am
Governments must invest in fact-checking and improving digital literacy rather than censorship, the Royal Society has said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Governments must invest in fact-checking and improving digital literacy rather than censorship, the Royal Society has said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Removing harmful scientific misinformation from the internet is not a viable solution for eradicating the issue, a report by the Royal Society has warned.

The UK’s national academy of science has said governments and online platforms must invest in fact-checking and improving digital literacy rather than censorship, which it warns could drive it to harder-to-address corners of the internet and exacerbate feelings of distrust in authorities.

The Royal Society’s Online Information Environment report also warns that the Government’s upcoming Online Safety Bill, designed to regulate online harms for the first time, is too focused on harm to individuals and not on the wider societal harms that can be caused by misinformation.

During the pandemic, misinformation has spread online about issues such as vaccine safety and the origin of Covid-19, while the Royal Society also highlights the widespread issues caused by misinformation about other scientific issues such as climate change.

Professor Frank Kelly, chair of the report, said: “Science stands on the edge of error and the nature of the scientific endeavour at the frontiers means there is always uncertainty.

“In the early days of the pandemic, science was too often painted as absolute and somehow not to be trusted when it corrects itself, but that prodding and testing of received wisdom is integral to the advancement of science, and society.

“This is important to bear in mind when we are looking to limit scientific misinformation’s harms to society.

“Clamping down on claims outside the consensus may seem desirable, but it can hamper the scientific process and force genuinely malicious content underground.”

Rather than focusing on just removing content, the report recommends that governments should take steps to protect independent news media, and platform policies around algorithms that determine an outlet’s trustworthiness or position in online feeds should be carefully scrutinised.

It also recommends long-term sustainable investment in fact-checking organisations and in education on digital literacy, not just in schools and colleges, but for older adults too.

In addition, the report suggests increasing the mitigation tools of messaging services to help slow the spread of misinformation, including limiting how many times messages can be shared at once.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier