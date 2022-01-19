Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man dead, several injured following bridge collapse

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 12.47am
Lancashire Constabulary Officers on duty.
A man has died and several others injured after a vehicle and trailer fell into a river when a bridge collapsed in Roeburndale, Lancashire, police said.

Officers from Lancashire Constabulary were called to a farm in the Moor Lane area about 4.25pm on Tuesday following a report of a serious accident.

It was reported a Polaris Ranger pulling a trailer had fallen into a river after a bridge collapsed.

Eleven people were in the vehicle and trailer at the time of the incident, police said.

Despite the presence of emergency services including police, ambulance crews, fire crews and mountain rescue, one man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man suffered a serious head injury and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

A third person suffered a serious back injury and was taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary along with a number of others who were injured in the incident.

Road closures are in place and expected to continue for some time.

Police said an investigation into the circumstances around the incident is underway and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

Detective inspector Kirsty Wyatt, of Lancashire Constabulary, said: “My thoughts are very much with all those involved in what is a very sad and tragic incident.

“One man has sadly died and a number of people have suffered serious injuries.

“At this time we believe the vehicle was pulling the trailer, containing a number of people, when a bridge gave way. Those people were then thrown from the vehicle and trailer.

“Our investigation is at very early stages and enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened.”

Anyone with information which can help police is urged to call 101 quoting log 0953 of January 18.

