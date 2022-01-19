Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Feelings of depression and anxiety ‘increased sharply over Christmas’

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 7.18am
Symptoms of depression and anxiety increased sharply over the Christmas period, a survey found (David Cheskin/PA)
Depression and anxiety symptoms among Britons rose sharply over the Christmas period – despite there being no lockdown, according to a survey.

Although there were fewer restrictions compared with the previous festive season, research led by University College London found that depressive symptoms were on a par with levels during lockdown at the start of 2021.

The Covid-19 Social Study, which involved 31,151 participants, also found that the increase in depression and anxiety symptoms was most prominent in younger adults.

There was also a sharp decline in life satisfaction and happiness over the Christmas period, which was noted across all age groups.

While levels remained above those reported over Christmas 2020, when the UK was under strict lockdown, the survey suggested life satisfaction and happiness over Christmas 2021 was at its lowest since March 2021 – just before lockdown was lifted.

There was a sharp decline in life satisfaction and happiness over the Christmas period (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The study also found:

– A decrease in confidence in the Government’s handling of the pandemic over Christmas among English and Welsh respondents –  which was most prominent in younger adults.

– A sharp increase in the proportion of people concerned about catching or becoming seriously ill with Covid. The survey found 43% of respondents were “majorly concerned” about catching the virus within the next three months, 46% were worried about becoming seriously ill, and 58% were concerned about family or friends catching it.

– More than one in two people were seriously concerned about developing long Covid.

– One in three people thought they had come into contact with Covid-19 over the Christmas period.

– Three in four people were concerned about non-Covid NHS treatment being cancelled, postponed or otherwise adversely affected in the next three months.

– Sixty-four percent of those surveyed had major concerns about hospitals being overwhelmed. These fears were greatest among adults over the age of 30 compared with adults aged 18-29.

