Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Nursing home fire kills six in eastern Spain

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 9.53am
A man inspects damage after a nursing home fire in the municipality of Moncada just north of Valencia (AP)
A man inspects damage after a nursing home fire in the municipality of Moncada just north of Valencia (AP)

Six residents of a nursing home in eastern Spain perished after a fire broke out in the night, authorities said.

Seventeen other residents were in hospital, with three in a serious condition, according to Valencia’s regional head, Ximo Puig.

Firefighters said that they rescued 25 residents out of a total of 70 who were evacuated from the nursing home in the municipality of Moncada, just north of Valencia.

Scenes outside the nursing home
A man speaks with Civil guard officers about relatives who were inside the nursing home in Moncada (AP)

Firefighter chief Jose Basset told Spanish news agency EFE that the fire appears to have started in a bedroom on the second floor.

He said that when the firefighters arrived “there was a large number of people asking for help who were trapped by the smoke”.

Mr Puig said that Spain’s Civil Guard police force were investigating the cause of the fire, but that investigators believe it could have been caused by a short-circuit in a mechanism linked to an oxygen tank.

The burned nursing home
A fault with an oxygen tank is thought to have caused the fire, though investigations are ongoing (AP)

“The most important thing now is the recovery of those who have been injured,” Mr Puig said.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez sent his condolences to the families.

Mr Sanchez tweeted in Spanish that he was following the tragic news from Moncada”, adding: “My condolences to the families of the victims. We are watching with concern the evolution of the injured. All our support for the families and the town.”

Municipal authorities in Moncada have called for three days of mourning, with flags flying at half-staff on the town hall building. Officials called for a minute of silence at noon local time.

Spain’s nursing homes, like in many other countries, were particularly hard-hit during the worst months of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier