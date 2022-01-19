Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Duke of York’s Twitter account deleted as monarchy swiftly updates own website

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 1.15pm
The Duke of York’s Twitter account has been deleted (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Duke of York’s Twitter account has been deleted (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Duke of York has deleted his Twitter account, just days after the Queen stripped him of his honorary military roles and he stopped using his HRH style.

Andrew’s official @TheDukeofYork handle now comes up with a blank page and the message “This account doesn’t exist”.

The bio used to read “The Official Twitter Account for The Duke of York. Tweets sent by HRH are signed – AY.”

The Duke of York's deleted account
The Duke of York’s deleted account (PA)

The British monarchy’s official website has also been swiftly updated as the institution seeks to distance itself from the Queen’s son, who is facing a civil sexual assault trial in the US.

Andrew still appears under the section “Members of the Royal Family”, but the list of his now ex-military posts and patronages has been removed.

Last week’s major development has been added, reading: “In January 2022, Buckingham Palace made a statement announcing that, with The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen, and The Duke will continue to not carry out public duties.”

Under the heading “Supporting the Queen”, Andrew’s official duties are listed in the past tense, such as attending Trooping the Colour and his Diamond Jubilee tour to India on behalf of the monarch.

The British monarchy's website
The British monarchy’s website (Screengrab/PA)

The website states: “An important part of The Duke of York’s role was to support The Queen’s work as Head of State.”

The duke’s YouTube page is also no longer accessible, but his Instagram account @hrhthedukeofyork remained in place as of lunchtime on Wednesday.

Virginia Giuffre is suing the duke in the US for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.

She claims she was trafficked by the duke’s friend, convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, to have sex with Andrew when she was 17 and a minor under US law.

The duke has strenuously denied the allegations.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier