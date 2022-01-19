Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Liverpool secretary and chief executive Peter Robinson dies aged 86

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 1.37pm Updated: January 19 2022, 6.16pm
Former Liverpool club secretary and chief executive Peter Robinson has died (John GIles/PA)
Peter Robinson, the long-serving former Liverpool secretary and chief executive, has died at the age of 86, the club have announced.

Robinson was a key figure at Anfield during a 35-year period from 1965 to 2000 which encompassed the club’s prolonged spell as the dominant force in the English game.

The Reds won 29 trophies during his tenure, including 12 league championships and four European Cups.

Former Liverpool player and manager Sir Kenny Dalglish identified Robinson as playing a significant role in that silverware-laden era.

“Peter Robinson was the focal point in the development of Liverpool FC. He made decisions that shaped the club and we simply wouldn’t have enjoyed as many successes without his massive influence,” he wrote on Twitter.

Working in partnership with chairman John Smith, Robinson oversaw a modernisation of the club following his appointment as secretary shortly before the Reds’ first FA Cup success in 1965.

The pair transformed administrative operations to allow managers, beginning with the inspirational Bill Shankly, to focus on the team. The approach led to a period of extraordinary and sustained success as Shankly was followed by Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan and Dalglish.

Peter Robinson served Liverpool for 35 years
Peter Robinson (left), pictured with the Prince of Wales and chairman John Smith (right), served Liverpool for 35 years (John Giles/PA)

Robinson switched roles to become chief executive in 1992. Widely respected in the game, he was also instrumental in the development of Anfield and a growth in commercial income.

Gerard Houllier, in 1998, was his final managerial appointment before stepping down in 2000.

A statement on Liverpool’s official website read: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of former club secretary and chief executive Peter Robinson.

“The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool FC are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Prior to working at Liverpool, Robinson had held roles at Stockport, Crewe, Scunthorpe and Brighton.

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann, who played for the club from 1999-2006, was among the first to pay tribute.

The German tweeted: “Sad news indeed, a special man left us. @LFC wouldn’t be where they are now if it wasn’t for him. He‘ll be badly missed.”

Jan Molby, at Liverpool from 1984 to 1996, tweeted: “#LFC won 29 major trophies whilst Peter was pulling the strings upstairs. RIP Peter Robinson #YNWA.”

Former captain Phil Thompson, a winner of 17 major trophies – including seven league titles and three European Cups – during Robinson’s time wrote: “Such sad news about the passing of Peter Robinson, he was a behind the scenes legend in how he run our club. Every UK team sought his advice about all things Euro football. RIP Peter.”

Former defender Jamie Carragher tweeted: “One of the most important figures in @LFC success over many years. RIP PBR”, while ex-full-back Jason Mcateer posted: “I was more nervous meeting Mr Robinson than Roy Evans when I signed absolute legend @LFC. Very sad to see him go.”

