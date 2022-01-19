Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
At least 10 dead as floods devastate capital of Madagascar

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 2.03pm
A child wades through flood water (Alexander Joe/AP)
A child wades through flood water (Alexander Joe/AP)

Heavy rains in Madagascar have flooded parts of the capital city, Antananarivo, killing 10 people and making more than 12,000 homeless, officials said.

With the rains continuing and a possible cyclone approaching the Indian Ocean island, officials warned of potential landslides in the capital city, which is built on steep hills.

President Andry Rajoelina has called an emergency meeting over the flooding crisis, his office announced.

At least 2,400 residences in the capital are flooded and low-lying areas of the city are in deep water, officials said.

Six houses in higher parts of the city have collapsed because of the rains.

A woman and her children sit inside their flooded home (Alexander Joe/AP)
A woman and her children sit inside their flooded home (Alexander Joe/AP)

Three gymnasiums in the city are being used to house displaced families and others are sheltering in schools and local government offices.

“We are appealing to the inhabitants of Antananarivo and the surrounding municipalities to leave areas at high risk of landslides, places where trees are at risk of falling and houses are at risk of collapsing,” General Elack Andriankaja, director-general of the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management, said on Wednesday.

“According to meteorology forecasts, there is a high risk of a cyclone in the Indian Ocean by the end of this week,” he said, urging inhabitants of eastern parts of the island to be vigilant.

The rains have reached the extreme south of Madagascar, which had been parched by a severe drought, say residents of Ambovombe, 620 miles south of the capital.

“This rain relieves a lot of farmers. Everyone is in the fields right now to work the land,” Mosa Tovontsoa, ​​46, a farmer on the outskirts of Ambovombe.

“It gives us hope because everything has turned green all of a sudden and the zebus (cattle) can go to feed in the meadows,” he said. ”But we don’t have enough seeds because many people ate them during the dry period.”

