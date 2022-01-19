Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK’s first hybrid high-speed passenger ferries being built

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 2.50pm
The UK’s first hybrid high-speed passenger ferries are being built to cut emissions on commuter services in London (Uber Boat by Thames Clippers/PA)
The UK’s first hybrid high-speed passenger ferries are being built to cut emissions on commuter services in London (Uber Boat by Thames Clippers/PA)

The UK’s first hybrid high-speed passenger ferries are being built to cut emissions on commuter services in London.

Uber Boat by Thames Clippers announced it will operate two vessels which will run solely on battery power when they are in the centre of the capital.

The boats are being built at Wight Shipyard on the Isle of Wight.

A ferry operated by Uber Boat by Thames Clippers
Uber Boat by Thames Clippers runs along the Thames between Woolwich in the east and Putney in the west (Uber Boat by Thames Clippers/PA)

The first will enter service in the autumn, with the second due to be launched in spring 2023.

When they are outside central London they will run using biofuel-powered engines, with excess power used to recharge the batteries.

Uber Boat by Thames Clippers’ co-founder and chief executive Sean Collins said: “This development in technology has enabled us to take the first major steps to meet our future environmental vision.

“For over 20 years we have been at the forefront of innovation for the river marine sector.

“We are committed to supporting the sustainable growth, infrastructure and economic development on and around the river to endorse the river’s importance to London as a form of transport.”

He added: “We’re looking ahead with this hybrid design, ensuring easy conversion to green hydrogen or another renewable energy source.”

The firm has committed to reaching net zero for carbon emissions from its “fleet, infrastructure and environmental footprint” by 2040.

