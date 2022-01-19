Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Update on foreign travel rules ‘in the next few days’ – PM

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 3.15pm
An announcement on easing Covid travel rules will be made ‘in the next few days’, Boris Johnson said (Nick Ansell/PA)
An announcement on easing Covid travel rules will be made ‘in the next few days’, Boris Johnson said (Nick Ansell/PA)

An announcement on easing Covid travel rules will be made “in the next few days”, Boris Johnson said.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of people getting a booster jab if they want to travel abroad this summer.

In an update on pandemic restrictions in the Commons, Mr Johnson said: “We will certainly review testing arrangements for travel and the Health Secretary will be making a statement in the next few days on that.

“I think it’s very important everybody in the country understands that getting your booster, wherever you want to go in the world, getting your booster is going to be a pretty crucial thing to do.”

This was in response to former prime minister Theresa May, who asked when the Government will scrap the requirement for fully vaccinated travellers to take a coronavirus test when entering England.

Downing Street later defended the decision not to immediately end these post-arrival tests.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said “at this point in the pandemic” it was important to maintain “that extra layer of surveillance” to watch out for the emergence of new variants.

“We will review the rules by the end of January,” the spokesman said.

He continued: “Our expectation is that the vast majority of countries in the world will expect people to be boosted for entry into their country and so it’s vitally important that everyone understands that if you do want to travel this summer, you almost certainly will need to have been boosted.”

People travelling to the UK must pre-book a coronavirus test from a private supplier.

These can be lateral flow tests which typically cost around £19 and must be taken before the end of the second day after arrival.

There have been widespread concerns around the customer service and prices offered by many testing firms listed on the Government’s website.

Testing and quarantine requirements have also badly hit airlines and holiday firms as they have put many people off from booking trips.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier