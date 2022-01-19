Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

The end of Plan B: the latest changes to England’s coronavirus rules

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 3.19pm
(Jacob King/PA)
(Jacob King/PA)

Workers can return to offices and face masks can soon be removed under plans set out by Boris Johnson.

Here’s what the Prime Minister announced as he ended England’s Plan B measures:

Immediately: Guidance to work from home where possible has been lifted, in a move which could benefit businesses in town and city centres.

From January 20: Face coverings will no longer be advised for staff and pupils in classrooms.

From January 27: The Department for Education will remove national guidance on the use of face coverings in communal areas of schools. Masks could still be required where there are outbreaks, but only if Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi approves a request.

Coronavirus – Tue Nov 30, 2021
Masks will no longer be mandatory from January 27 (Jacob King/PA)

Nightclubs and other venues will no longer require a Covid pass for entry, although some may continue asking for one on a voluntary basis.

Face coverings will no longer be required by law in any settings, although guidance will suggest masks should still be considered in enclosed and crowded spaces.

March 24: The legal requirement to self-isolate if you have Covid-19 is expected to expire. The Prime Minister hopes to bring the date forward if the data allows.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier