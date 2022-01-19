Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies after skiing accident in the Alps

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 3.25pm Updated: January 19 2022, 3.57pm
Gaspard Ulliel (Ian West/PA)
Gaspard Ulliel (Ian West/PA)

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for film and television roles including in the forthcoming Moon Knight movie, has died after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent’s office.

Ulliel, who was 37, portrayed the young Hannibal Lecter in 2007’s Hannibal Rising and fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic Saint Laurent.

He is also in the upcoming Marvel series Moon Knight, and was the advertising face of the Chanel men’s fragrance Bleu de Chanel.

Ulliel was in hospital on Tuesday after the accident in the Savoie region’s Rosiere ski area, the Savoie prosecutor’s office said.

The office of the actor’s agent said Ulliel died on Wednesday.

Gaspard Ulliel (Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP)
Gaspard Ulliel (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP)

It provided no details.

Local broadcaster France Bleu said he was taken to hospital with a skull injury, and that he apparently collided with another skier at a crossing point on the slopes.

The other skier was not taken to hospital, according to France Bleu.

Police and prosecutors would not discuss details of the accident.

The mountain police service serving the site of the accident said it has been leading five or six rescues per day in recent days as the snow has hardened.

In the neighbouring Haute-Savoie region, a five-year-old girl was killed on Saturday when a skier crashed into her.

The man was handed preliminary manslaughter charges, according to the Haute-Savoie prosecutor, who cited excessive speed as the likely reason for the accident.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]