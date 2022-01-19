Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Average daily booster jabs in UK drops below 100,000

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 4.21pm Updated: January 19 2022, 6.59pm
The average number of booster and third doses of Covid-19 vaccine recorded each day in the UK has dropped below 100,000, Government figures show.

It is the first time the average has fallen below this level since data on extra doses began to be reported at start of October last year.

The average currently stands at 95,490 booster and third doses a day, based on the week to January 18.

This is down from an average of 234,333 a day at the start of this month, and well below the peak average of 886,797 recorded on December 22.

Nearly 69% of all adults in the UK are estimated to have received either a booster or third dose of vaccine – meaning just under a third have yet to have the jab.

Take-up remains lower among young adults, with just 44% of all 18 to 39-year-olds estimated to have received a booster or third dose.

All people aged 18 and over are eligible for a booster if they are three months on from receiving their second dose of vaccine.

Third doses – the other type of extra dose – are available eight weeks after a second dose to people aged 12 and over with severely weakened immune systems.

Take-up of extra doses in recent weeks is likely to have been affected by the level of Covid-19 infections across the country.

People are not eligible to receive a vaccine within 28 days of having had the virus.

Data published on Wednesday by the Office for National Statistics showed that an estimated 3.4 million people in the UK had Covid-19 in the week ending January 15, down from a record 4.3 million in the week to January 6.

Dr Emily Lawson, head of the NHS Covid vaccination programme in England, said: “We know that around seven million people are four or more weeks overdue their booster, but also that more than four million people have had Covid since the start of December forcing them to delay coming forward.

“I would urge anyone yet to come forward for their booster to make the most of the millions of slots available on the national booking service or attend one of the around 1,000 walk-in sites operating every day this week.”

