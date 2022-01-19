Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Newcastle contact Manchester United over Jesse Lingard loan deal

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 4.28pm
Jesse Lingard is out of contract at Manchester United this summer (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jesse Lingard is out of contract at Manchester United this summer (Martin Rickett/PA)

Newcastle have approached Manchester United about a loan deal for Jesse Lingard, the PA news agency understands.

The struggling Magpies have already spent around £37million this month thanks to their new owners, who are backed by the spending power of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Kieran Trippier has arrived from Atletico Madrid and striker Chris Wood joined from fellow relegation fighters Burnley, but Eddie Howe’s side are still looking to do January transfer business.

Lingard is among those in Newcastle’s crosshairs, with the St James’ Park club making an approach about a loan deal for the England international.

Jesse Lingard enjoyed a fruitful stint on loan at West Ham last season
Jesse Lingard enjoyed a fruitful stint on loan at West Ham last season (Dave Rogers/PA)

The 29-year-old enjoyed a successful stint on loan at West Ham in the second half of last season and Newcastle are said to be willing to pay a £2million fee.

United academy graduate Lingard has made 14 appearances in all competitions this season and is out of contract in the summer.

As well as attempting to sign the 29-year-old, Howe’s men are continuing their dogged pursuit of Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos.

Newcastle sit 19th in the Premier League with one win from 20 matches and are due to travel to Leeds on Saturday.

