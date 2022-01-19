Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dutch cultural sector teams up with hairdressers in lockdown protest

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 4.49pm
A woman gets a manicure at the Van Gogh museum (Peter Dejong/AP)
A woman gets a manicure at the Van Gogh museum (Peter Dejong/AP)

Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw orchestra played second fiddle to a pair of hairdressers and Vincent van Gogh’s self-portraits were briefly upstaged by a nail salon and barber as civil disobedience to protest against the Dutch coronavirus lockdown spread to the cultural sector.

The Netherlands has been in a tough lockdown since mid-December.

Under an easing of restrictions announced on Friday, businesses like hairdressers and gyms and nonessential stores were allowed to reopen, but museums, theatres and cinemas, along with bars and restaurants, have to remain closed.

The tough Dutch lockdown is running into increasing anger from businesses hit by the restrictions.

Last week and over the weekend hundreds of Dutch bars and restaurants also opened their doors as a protest against the lockdown they say is crippling their businesses.

People get a haircut during a rehearsal at the Concertgebouw (Peter Dejong/AP)
People get a haircut during a rehearsal at the Concertgebouw (Peter Dejong/AP)

On Wednesday it was the turn of the cultural sector, who turned themselves into businesses such as hairdressers or nail salons to press home their demand to reopen.

“We do not understand and there is no reasoning for it because we have shown over the last two years that it’s very, very safe to go to a concert or to go to a museum,” said Simon Reinink, director of Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw concert hall.

“Actually, it’s our profession — crowd management.

“We know how to deal with large crowds.

“And we’ve done it in a very, very safe way,” Mr Reinink added.

The resident orchestra, conducted by Susanna Malkki, played American composer Charles Ives’ Symphony Number 2, while two hairdressers cut hair in the historic venue.

People take a yoga class at the Amsterdam Museum in Amsterdam (Peter Dejong/AP)
People take a yoga class at the Amsterdam Museum in Amsterdam (Peter Dejong/AP)

Across the street at the Van Gogh Museum, a barber cut the hair of 10 visitors and 10 more people got a nail treatment.

“It’s definitely a first for us at the Van Gogh Museum,” the museum’s director, Emilie Gordenker, said.

“I understand that the government has opened gyms but … you need a mental gym, too, and a museum is a place where people are increasingly coming to find a little depth or reason for their life,” she added.

“And the theme of mental health is particularly relevant to our museum, obviously, because of Vincent van Gogh’s own mental situation.”

The government has said it will look at possible further easing on January 25.

While Omicron has sent infection rates soaring to levels never earlier seen during the pandemic, hospital admissions continue to decline.

Culture Minister Gunay Uslu said in a tweet: “I understand the cry for help and that artists want to show all the beautiful things they have to offer us.

“But the opening of society must go step by step.

“Culture is high on the agenda.”

