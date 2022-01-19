Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
FA probes Arsenal yellow card after allegations of suspicious betting patterns

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 5.12pm Updated: January 19 2022, 5.38pm
The Football Association is investigating a yellow card shown to an Arsenal player due to suspicious betting patterns (John Walton/PA)
The Football Association is investigating a yellow card shown to an Arsenal player due to suspicious betting patterns (John Walton/PA)

The Football Association is probing a yellow card shown to an Arsenal player during a Premier League match this season following allegations of suspicious betting patterns.

The Athletic reported that bookmakers raised concerns with the FA after an unusual amount of money was placed on a Gunners player being cautioned during a game.

An FA statement said: “The FA is aware of the matter in question and is looking into it.”

It is understood that although the governing body is looking into the matter, it is not a formal investigation at this time.

Arsenal have declined to comment.

Spot-betting allows punters to place bets on specific details of matches – such as bookings, or the number of corners – rather than the overall outcome of a game.

In April 2018, defender Bradley Wood was banned from playing for six years after twice getting intentionally booked during Lincoln’s FA Cup run the previous season.

Wood received a five-year ban for match-fixing offences, and a further 12-month suspension after admitting 22 charges of betting on the outcome of matches and one charge of passing on information.

In September 2009, former Southampton and England midfielder Matt Le Tissier published an autobiography in which he revealed he had placed a spread bet on the timing of the first throw-in in a match in which he played.

Le Tissier tried to over-hit a pass to team-mate Neil Shipperley to force a throw-in, but failed to get the ball out of play. The matter was referred to Hampshire Police but the Crown Prosecution Service elected not to pursue a case.

